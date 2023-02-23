Truck drivers navigate tricky road conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For truck drivers this last few days have not been easy for at least part of their week. It was impossible for them to do their job.

Located on the east side of Mankato at the County Road 12 in Adams Street intersection. The Mankato Travel Center welcomes close to 70 trucks every day. They were prepared for more truck drivers looking for shelter yet that wasn’t the case.

" I think that’s because a lot of places that are hauling things shut down in the area. So the trucks didn’t come into the area but now with the weather the sun coming out here in the last hour or so. I think that’s open up the roads and you can start seeing the traffic picking up,” said Tyler Freyberg, co-owner of the Mankato Travel Center.

With some of the highways shut down some of their trips were cut short.

“It always does this time of year because you don’t know what you’re gonna get. You know, you get a big snow storm like this. It came through last night and it makes it hazardous. So everybody has to find a place to park or you know, get off the road. So you’re not jackknifing or slipping inside and all over,” said truck driver Tim Chalk.

Yet those that had to travel said all they could do was take it slow in hope the roads got better.

“It’s actually being careful out here, you know, and that’s where the four wheelers as well too. I mean, it’s just it’s not just where the trucks it’s cars and everybody else,” said Chalk.

