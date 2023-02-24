Your Photos
Bremer making big impact in first season with Mavericks

The Lake City native is averaging close to 15 PPG this season.
By Rob Clark
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball team embarks on the NSIC Tournament this weekend.

A breakout star of this year’s nationally ranked team is Lake City native Natalie Bremer.

Bremer is averaging almost 15 PPG this season and she sat down with sports director Rob Clark to talk about the transition to the collegiate game.

