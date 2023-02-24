Dangerously cold start to the weekend but sunshine is on the way!

Today will start off dangerously cold with a wind chill advisory in place for a majority of the area but sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend!

Friday will start off with a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 am as wind chill values are reaching as low as -35 in portions of the area while temperatures are reaching as low as -15. With these temperatures and wind chill values, it only takes as little as 10 minutes for frostbite to start occurring on unprotected skin. This means you will need to bundle up and wear plenty of layers including a hat, gloves, and scarf with the winter jacket! Despite the wind chill advisory expiring at 9 am, temperatures and wind chills will remain bitter. Temperatures will hover around a high of 7 by this afternoon as wind chills mainly hover between 0 and -5 through the afternoon hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy by Saturday morning as temperatures drop to a low of -3 with wind chill values hovering around -15 overnight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. Sunshine will be prominent throughout the day as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain clear but bitter as temperatures dip to a low around 5 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will steadily hover in the low-30s with a slow rise into the mid-30s by Monday. As clouds increase through the evening hours, a rain/freezing rain mix will move into the area. Though, as temperatures slightly rise heading into Monday it is likely we will see less freezing rain and more rain overnight.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s through the morning hours before slowly dropping into the 20s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be rather strong ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. As this drop in temperatures occurs, we will see that rain transition into a rain/snow mix and eventually light snow by the mid to late afternoon hours. The good news is, snow will clear out very quickly through the mid to late afternoon hours and clouds will clear out through the late night and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s across the area with light winds ranging between 5 nd 15 mph. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as late night to overnight snow chances return with temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers across the area throughout the day. We are not looking at heavy snow as of right now throughout Wednesday, but minor accumulation is possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Some blowing snow and areas of reduced visibility are possible with this light breeze. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy as light scattered snow slowly wraps up and temperatures dip into the low-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s. Some areas may see some lingering morning snow through the early morning hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Thursday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-teens by Friday morning.

Friday of next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will start off partly cloudy on Saturday before becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the weekend with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the low-20s while temperatures Sunday night will dip into the mid-20s.

