Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts calendar due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) announced a change to the current school calendar due to weather-related cancellations.

This is being done to meet the requirement for classroom instruction time.

Starting March 6, students at Central High School will add 10 minutes to their school day for the remainder of the year, with classes beginning at 8:20 a.m.

On March 10, K-5 students will have an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., grades 6-8 will not have classes due to parent-teacher conferences and grades 9-12 will have classes as normal.

From March 13-20, Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds students will add 5 minutes to the end of their day with dismissal at 3:25 p.m.

If there are any more weather related cancellations, all students will have class on March 28, 27 and then add days in June beginning with June 8.

