Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts calendar due to weather

MAPS announced a change to the current school calendar due to weather-related cancellations.
MAPS announced a change to the current school calendar due to weather-related cancellations.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) announced a change to the current school calendar due to weather-related cancellations.

This is being done to meet the requirement for classroom instruction time.

Starting March 6, students at Central High School will add 10 minutes to their school day for the remainder of the year, with classes beginning at 8:20 a.m.

On March 10, K-5 students will have an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., grades 6-8 will not have classes due to parent-teacher conferences and grades 9-12 will have classes as normal.

From March 13-20, Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds students will add 5 minutes to the end of their day with dismissal at 3:25 p.m.

If there are any more weather related cancellations, all students will have class on March 28, 27 and then add days in June beginning with June 8.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Maverick men’s hockey will be back in action tonight at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event...
Maverick men’s hockey back on at at MCHS Event Center
The winter storms bring many challenges -- and small business owners say they feel buried under...
Small businesses buried under the snow
FILE -- Statewide, from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. there were 31 reported crashes, three with injury....
Statewide crash reports for Thursday released
The Mankato Makerspace has plans to celebrate its sixth anniversary by planning for its future...
Mankato Makerspace celebrating 6 years with birthday fundraiser