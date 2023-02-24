Mankato Makerspace celebrating 6 years with birthday fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Makerspace has plans to celebrate its sixth anniversary by planning for its future needs.

The Mankato Makerspace’s sixth birthday bash is a celebration and fundraiser towards the future expansion of their 6,000 sq-ft. building.

“On the one hand, it it draws in the people who know the Makerspace and want to support it and see it thrive,” explained Makerspace Treasurer and Woodshop Lead Tyler Vaughan. “And on the other hand, it draws in people who are just looking for a great art scene in Mankato, and what’s exciting about that is so they get to come see what we contribute to that art scene here.”

They say that this will be the first of many fundraising events, this year, as part of a plan to buy the warehouse next door -- essentially doubling the size of the Makerspace.

“Everybody’s excited,” said Vaughan “They want to be down here. We need more space and so it really has been in the kind of theory big idea planning stage for about a year.”

As a 100% volunteer-based nonprofit creative studio, they rely on the donations from the community that they serve.

“Donations are critical,” Vaughan empathized. “We’re looking for lots of community support to achieve our expansion goal, but we’re also going to be reaching out to sponsors.”

This birthday party will include a toe-to-toe showdown between two one-man bands, Johnny V and Chuck Suckit with open mic battling between their sets.

“So, it’ll be really fun,” said Vaughan. “Both guys are really talented. I’ve been listening to their music a bunch. Just getting excited for the show.”

Visitors are expected to bring their own drink, but there will also be a cook off, where hand-selected cooks will battle it out -- with chicken, pork, and veggie options.

The winners will be determined by which food receives the most donations

“Rick is a really great cook and Dustin’s always behind the grill at our party,” proclaimed Vaughan. “So, I have a high expectation for their performance.”

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m., on Feb. 25, and is open to the public.

Visitors can drop their donations off at the door, as they come in, or through their website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.