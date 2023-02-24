Your Photos
Maverick men’s hockey back on at at MCHS Event Center

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick men’s hockey will be back in action tonight at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Mavericks take on Michigan Tech for a chance at the McNaughton Cup tonight.

Viewers unable to make it to the game can watch on KEYC Circle.

That’s channel 12-3 over the air, channel 193 on Charter Spectrum and channel 595 on Midco.

Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. tonight and 6:07 p.m., tomorrow night.

Maverick Insider: MSU women's basketball set for NSIC Tournament (Part I)