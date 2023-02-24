MRCI names its new CEO: Patrick “Casey” Westhoff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI is has announced it’s new CEO.

The Board of Directors appointed Patrick “Casey” Westhoff as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is effective, as of Mar. 20.

According to Board Chair Duane Olenius, Westhoff is the right person lead the organization.

“We look forward to introducing him to our community and the wonderful staff that has continued their good work while we conducted our search,” said Olenius.

Westhoff has spent much of his career in organizations that are dedicated to helping people with disabilities, in order to reach their full potential.

Westhoff comes to MRCI from Systems Unlimited in Iowa City, IA, where he served as CEO since 2013.

