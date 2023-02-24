Your Photos
Woman struck and killed by snowplow in SE Rochester

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One woman is dead after being struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester Friday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was walking alone. State Patrol is to release a name Friday night.

Rochester Police Department said it happened at 8:54 a.m. on Pinewood Road SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed she was dead. The plow involved is owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

State Patrol confirms the plow was backing up at the time. State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snow plow. The investigation wrapped up just after noon. The road is back open.

Some loved ones of the victim have been notified. State Patrol is working on notifying the rest of the family. Witnesses are also being interviewed.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall to give a statement about the incident.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

