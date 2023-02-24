Small businesses buried under the snow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The winter storms bring many challenges -- and small business owners say they feel buried under this snow.

“Watch out for your small businesses,” said Jeni Bobholz, owner of The Beast Foods and The Circle Inn, during an interview over the phone. “Without business, there is no small business. So, when we are closed, it’s a big hit.”

Tim Tupy, owner of Mankato Brewery and Liv Adeva Salon, agreed that the decision to close down can be a very difficult one to make.

“It’s always tough when you have to look at closing on a day,” explained Tupy.

Bobholz said that closing down, even for a day or two, can have very negative effects for everyone involved in her businesses.

“Oh, it’s terrible,” proclaimed Bobholz. “I mean, your staff loses out on hours and then we lose out on sales and we’ve been trying to push our online options. So, for The Beast, it’s a really big hit. I mean, we’re talking zero sales for two days.”

Tupy has high hopes that patrons will be understanding and empathetic, due to the poor weather conditions.

“You know, you’re always going to disappointing somebody that shows up at your door and it’s closed,” admitted Tupy. “So, hopefully, they can understand when there’s a sign on the door that [says] we’re doing the best we can.”

Even though the winter holiday season is a hotspot for local business revenue, many owners agree that the snow storms gave them a major hit in sales.

“When we miss a day of sales regardless of what we’re doing it’s hard to make some of that up,” said Tupy.

However, this season has been particularly harsh for Bobholz’s business operations.

“I am assuming that all totaled, we’ve probably either closed earlier, or been closed a total of a whole week, this winter, due to weather, said Bobholz.

While Tupy knows that he can’t turn back time, as a businessowner, he does invite customers to feel free to make up for lost time.

“Like, we closed yesterday,” said Tupy. “So, that’s one day that you’re just never really going to get back unless people make an effort to try to go back into the bars or restaurants that are out there to give them some extra business because they know that they missed out.”

Despite it all, these owners say they’re grateful for the community support, even on the most difficult days.

“Just do what you can to support local business.” implored Bobholz.

