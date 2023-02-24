Statewide crash reports for Thursday released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state patrol updates crash numbers from yesterday’s storm reported that statewide there were more than 80 vehicle crashes throughout the day.

As the weather improved throughout the day, so did road conditions.

Statewide, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there were 31 reported crashes, three with injury. In that span of time there were 52 reported spin outs or cars going off the road.

From 11:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon, 38 more crashes, three with injury, were reported.

And finally from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 there were 18 crashes statewide with only one of those crashes causing an injury.

There were 50 reported cases of vehicles spinning out or going off the road between 11:30 in the morning to 7:30 p.m.

No fatalities were reported.

