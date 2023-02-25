Your Photos
4 years later: remembering Evelyn Adams, searching for answers

In 2019, Adams was home alone when an intruder attacked her in her South Bend home. She died five days later in the hospital.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND TWSHP, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s now been four years since Evelyn Adams was attacked in her South Bend home. She died just days after that attack. Family, friends, and law enforcement are still looking for answers.

”I was really upset. I’m still upset to this day. You know cuz I miss her. We used to talk on the phone a lot. We send each other cards. I’d come down to visit,” said Adams’ childhood friend Bev Richardson.

Thursday, marked four years since 76-year-old Evelyn Adams was taken from family and friends.

“These last four years have been really hard because it seems like whoever did it is still walking around out there,” said Richardson.

In 2019, Adams was home alone when an intruder attacked her in her South Bend home. She died five days later in the hospital.

“The way she was brutally attacked she didn’t deserve that.”

Four years later, Evelyn is being remembered by her family, friends, and law enforcement.

“The experience of having a case of this significance that goes on and spans this amount of time. It doesn’t leave your thoughts especially as you see the anniversary dates kind of come and go, it’s something that you never forget about,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

They are still looking for answers.

“We are confident that at some point hopefully in the near future. We will have some accountability for what happened that night about four years ago. And what we always want to encourage people to do is if they have information that they think is going to help us or maybe think could help us. Let us be the judge of that,” added Barta.

“There’s somebody out there that knows who did it. Why don’t they come forward? I don’t know. If they’re afraid if they just don’t care or what? But somebody should be held accountable for her passing like she did,” said Richardson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at 507-304-4863 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

