5 killed in medical aircraft crash in Nevada, officials say

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
By Steve Timko, Mike Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Five people were killed when a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed Friday night in Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

The emergency medical services provider said the five people on board, which included the pilot, a flight nurse, paramedic, patient and family member, did not survive the crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was initially reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found the Care Flight aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA Health shared in a statement online.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and REMSA Health said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the aircraft crash.

Stagecoach is approximately 40 miles east of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

