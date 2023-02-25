Your Photos
A dry and sunny weekend ahead

PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO RETURN LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Warmer and drier weather arrives this weekend.
Warmer and drier weather arrives this weekend.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight there will be some passing snow showers mainly before 11 PM. Snow accumulation will be less than an inch across the board. Overnight temperates will once again be on the cold side as lows dip into the single digits below zero with wind chill values in the teens below zero. Through the day Saturday temps will climb into the mid to upper 20s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-20 mph at times gusting to 30 mph will produce feel-like temps through the day in the teens.

Overnight Saturday, lows will fall into the single digits under a mostly clear sky as winds settle down to 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Sunday will remain sunny with highs in the upper 30s as winds shift to the southeast around 5-10 mph. Sunday night is when the active system currently slamming California arrives in our region. Its arrival will produce some heavy precipitation for portions of the midwest Sunday night into Monday evening. Rain is the likely precipitation type across southern Minnesota with a chance of a wintery mix. KEYC News Now weather team will monitor the arrival of this system for all the changes.

Statewide crash reports for Thursday released