Mankato student spends winter break in Ukraine to visit mother

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I have the feeling that I’m living on the border of two universes,” MNSU graduate student Dariia Hozhenko began.

Ever since she came to the United States in 2021, Dariia struggled to find the correct balance between her different realities:

Completing her education in the United States or going home to her only family in Ukraine.

“I have very small family,” Dariia explained. “So, that’s me and my mom.

“I promised my mom like, ‘Mom, I’m gonna like go home in the middle of my studies.’ And it was like a deal. Everything was like decided. Then, after my first semester, Russian invaded Ukraine.”

Dariia’s dream to come home quickly faded, as her mother was left in the midst of warfare-

But, last year, Dariia made the decision to return home.

“I saw how people were traveling to Ukraine like humanitarian aid, and they did their trips safe and I was like, ‘okay, if they can do it, I can do it, too,’” Dariia said. “My mom told me couple times, ‘please don’t go, please, it’s very dangerous,’ because Russia was doing their attacks.”

With a brave heart and a ticket leading home, Dariia made the flight to Europe in December- landing in Poland and riding by bus to Ukraine.

When she finally returned to her homeland, the terror began:

“That was one of the worst nights in my life,” Dariia said.

“It’s darkness- everywhere. I was just standing on that bus stop and nothing was working around and it’s 3am in the morning. I do understand that my mom is somewhere but like I have no idea where she is. I’m alone and my phone is not working.”

She walked in the dark as she tried to find her mom-

That’s when she met a stranger who pulled over his car and came toward her:

“He started to walk towards me,” Dariia recalled. “I started like to back up, you know, because I was very scared and he’s like, ‘don’t be scared- I was just give you my phone.’”

After she called her mom, their reunion outweighed all her fears:

“It was wonderful,” Dariia sighed. “I thought that I’m home. Like, hugging someone that is your home- the person is your home.”

Dariia says she spent every minute with her mother after that.

But, she also experienced a whole new awakening:

City curfews, no electricity, no heat, no cell service, no water, barely any food- Dariia gained a glimpse of life in Ukraine.

“My first time when I woke up from bombing, my mom was going to work,” Dariia began. “In the morning, she didn’t hear the air alert because she went outside.

“And then, I can hear explosions. And she is running to me and I hear that again, and I had a feeling that it’s going straight to her.

“She jumped into our kitchen. We have a small like food cellar, and she made it as a shelter.

“You just want to stay alive. It’s very scary.”

Thankfully, her mother’s home wasn’t hit with a missile...

“It was very scary,” Dariia reiterated. “You will never understand that. Not being in my shoes, on Ukrainian people shoes- you need to be there. You need to go through that to understand what they’re feeling. And there is nothing. And those people are surviving- like, civilians. They’re surviving just on a humanitarian aid.”

Dariia thanks and encourages everyone to continue donating to Ukrainian aid.

“There are a lot of people without home,” Dariia remembered. “They don’t have any clothes. They’re hungry. We can always you can always share.

“Please stand with us. We need you. We would not stand without you.”

And even though Dariia’s mom remains in Ukraine and Dariia is back in Minnesota to finish her degree, and where she’ll live next is undecided, she has hope that the war will subside.

“We are there,” Dariia said. “Please be with us.”

