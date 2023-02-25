Your Photos
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them Saturday morning. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after a crash on a busy Arizona highway.

KPHO reports the collision happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.”

Early reports indicated 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Goodyear police said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at the hospital.

Authorities said the crash involved a pickup truck and multiple bicyclists.

Goodyear police the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Fire officials confirmed crews were treating multiple people injured at the crash scene with 11 others sent to area hospitals.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the collision remains under investigation.

Multiple traffic closures were in place while the crash scene remained active.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

