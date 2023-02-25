Your Photos
SSND sign purchase agreement with Drummer Growth

The School Sisters of Notre Dame have announced they've signed a purchase agreement with...
The School Sisters of Notre Dame have announced they've signed a purchase agreement with Drummer Companies for the purchase of The Our Lady of Good Counsel campus in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province announced Friday they’ve signed a purchase agreement with Drummer Growth for the purchase of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mankato.

The purchase includes the property located at 170 Good Counsel Drive, minus Loyola Catholic School campus, which the school purchased. No other details are available.

“We selected Drummer Growth, LLC to purchase Our Lady of Good Counsel because they are committed to honoring the legacy of the SSND,” said Sister Debra Marie Sciano, Provincial Leader in a statement.

In March of 2022, the SSND announced most sisters living at Our Lady of Good Counsel would be moving to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee.

