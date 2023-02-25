Your Photos
Sunshine Sunday, rain Sunday night into Monday

CONFIDENCE INCREASING FOR AN ALL RAIN EVENT SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
A Colorado Low will produce some heavy rain across the region Sunday night into Monday.
A Colorado Low will produce some heavy rain across the region Sunday night into Monday.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even with highs below freezing today all that blue sky allowed for UV rays to cause some light melting to the snowpack from our latest winter storm. Tonight is partly cloudy with lows dropping into the single digits as winds shift from the southwest to the southeast around 5-10 mph. Sunday, mostly sunny with a high around 36, light winds out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Sunday night, clouds increase with the arrival of a Colorado low which will transport a lot of moisture to the region Sunday night into Monday. Lows Sunday night will drop into the low to mid-30s with rain developing after midnight. Rainfall will continue through the lunchtime hour Monday as highs climb into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be shifting from the east-northeast to the northwest around 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10-1.5″. The higher amounts are currently southeast of a line from New Prague, MN to Spencer, IA. Right now Mankato is expected between 0.10″ to 0.50″, that range is dependent on how the system evolves heading into Sunday.

Monday night clouds clear out as breezy northwesterly winds continue around 15-20 mph gusting to 30, with lows in the teens. Another round of snow is expected during the middle of the week, stay with KEYC News Now for the latest.

