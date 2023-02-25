Your Photos
Windom man convicted of murder while on the run found dead in Minneapolis

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Windom man who was convicted of murder earlier this month while on the run during his trial has been found dead in a Minneapolis park.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was located deceased Friday night in Minneapolis’ Boom Island Park. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he has been taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.

Apmann posted bail after being charged in the Aug. 26, 2021, death of Juan Morales-Rivera in Cottonwood County, then failed to appear in court for the trial earlier this month.

He was convicted in absentia on Feb. 14, 2023.

