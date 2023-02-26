Rainy conditions develop late tonight through Monday afternoon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight rain moves in mainly after Midnight as lows drip into the low to mid-30s. Winds will increase out of the southeast around 10-15 mph gusting to 30. Rain will continue until 11:00 AM Monday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall totals in the Mankato area will range from 0.25-0.50″. Higher amounts of 0.50 - 1.25″ are expected east-southeast of Mankato with lower amounts of trace - 0.25 to the west-northwest. Winds will remain breezy through the day Monday and shift to the northwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 30.

Ice accumulation of 0.10 - 0.25″ is expected for parts of central Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, and into western Wisconsin. Areas, where ice accumulation will be a concern, are under a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning. Along with the ice, areas with alerts are likely to see snow accumulation from a dusting to up to 8″. The ice and snowfall accumulation is most likely to stay east-northeast of the KEYC News Now viewing area with just a slight chance for some light snow for the most northern-northeastern counties.

Monday night clouds decrease as lows drop into the teens, and winds settle down but remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Tuesday, partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s with light westerly winds around 5 mph. Another round of snow is expected to impact the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this time the heaviest of the snow will pass through central Minnesota. Stay with KEYC News Now for the latest.

