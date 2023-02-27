Your Photos
Ceceli Polzin named as YWCA Mankato Executive Director

Ceceli Polzin will officially assume the role on April 3rd after a nearly year-long search.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato has named a new executive director.

Polzin has more than 30 years of experience in the greater Mankato area with leadership roles around diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The nonprofit says Polzin will oversee policies, programming and events within parameters of its new strategic framework.

That framework includes women’s leadership, racial justice and youth programming according to YWCA Mankato.

