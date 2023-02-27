Your Photos
Itron announces closure of Waseca plant in 2024

(WKYT)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A manufacturing plant in Waseca is closing its doors after more than 20 years in the area.

Itron, an infrastructure technology company, announced it will move its manufacturing operations from Waseca to West Union, South Carolina late next year.

“This was a difficult decision. Our Waseca employees have played an integral role in bringing Itron’s products and solutions to the market. We are taking these steps to strengthen our company and enhance competitiveness by establishing a single manufacturing Center of Excellence in North America in South Carolina,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president & CEO in a statement.

The company says it will provide career placement services, extended insurance coverage and a severance package for employees affected by the closure.

