Light snow returns to the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a rainy start to the day clouds and lingering fog will clear out tonight as temps fall into the mid to upper teens, and winds will lighten up but remain out of the west-northwest around 5-15 mph. Any standing water from today’s rain and melting snow will freeze overnight making for patchy slick spots during the overnight hours and into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will start out dry with a sliver of sunshine. Clouds will quickly fill in as our next system arrives from the Pacific Northwest. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low to mid-30s, with winds out of the west-southwest around 5-10 mph. Snow develops after 5 PM Tuesday with ongoing snow during the overnight hours mainly for locations north of Mankato. Any snow in the region will start to wrap up Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will pick up anywhere from a trace to 1″ of new snow with higher amounts for northern Renville, McLeod, and Carver counties of up to 3″.

Drier conditions develop Wednesday evening through the weekend.

