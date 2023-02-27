Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Light snow returns to the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday

Another system moves in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday producing some light...
Another system moves in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday producing some light snow accumulation in our area.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a rainy start to the day clouds and lingering fog will clear out tonight as temps fall into the mid to upper teens, and winds will lighten up but remain out of the west-northwest around 5-15 mph. Any standing water from today’s rain and melting snow will freeze overnight making for patchy slick spots during the overnight hours and into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will start out dry with a sliver of sunshine. Clouds will quickly fill in as our next system arrives from the Pacific Northwest. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low to mid-30s, with winds out of the west-southwest around 5-10 mph. Snow develops after 5 PM Tuesday with ongoing snow during the overnight hours mainly for locations north of Mankato. Any snow in the region will start to wrap up Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will pick up anywhere from a trace to 1″ of new snow with higher amounts for northern Renville, McLeod, and Carver counties of up to 3″.

Drier conditions develop Wednesday evening through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes statewide between 7:30-11:30 a.m., this...
State Patrol: 115 crashes; 18 with injuries; 81 vehicles spun out/off road
Rain will come to an end today before light snow moves in Tuesday.
Rain chances diminish today, snow chances increase tomorrow
Rain will come to an end today before light snow moves in Tuesday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-27-2023 - clipped version
Rain moves in tonight mainly after Midnight and will continue until 11:00 AM Monday.
Rainy conditions develop late tonight through Monday afternoon