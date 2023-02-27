Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Measles case linked to Kentucky revival

DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
By Lucy Bryson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials said that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival Feb. 18. This is reported to be the third case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus. It is spread predominately by droplets in the air, and it’s very contagious,” said family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He said that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years, and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread, and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people, the event could become a superspreader.

But Foxx said with proper vaccination, measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small. Again, pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

He said that it is not typically fatal for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
A computer-run, modular device that customizes drug infusions for individual patient's is seen...
Feds promise to trim backlog of health care investigations