Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) will welcomes students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.

The students will officially be welcomed on campus at 9 a.m. with an address by SCC’s president and a tour of the campus.

The delegation is made up of students studying mechatronics.

While they’re here, they will also attend mechatronics classes on SCC’s North Mankato and Faribault campuses.

Other planned activities include tours at local businesses like Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm, as well as taking part in Minnesota activities, including ice fishing, snow tubing and a trip to the Mall of America.

