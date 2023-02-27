Your Photos
MNMMB: $17.5B surplus forecasted for next biennium

December’s forecast was slightly higher at $17.6 billion, a historic surplus for the state.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new budget forecast for Minnesota’s legislature shows a stable balance.

The latest predictions show $17.5 billion over the next biennium.

December’s forecast was slightly higher at $17.6 billion, a historic surplus for the state.

Forecasters factored inflation into the latest report, showing its effect on state revenues, which still remain higher than spending.

The DFL-led government is working to spend the surplus through government programs while Minnesota’s GOP looks for tax relief for Minnesotans.

