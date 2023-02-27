MNMMB: $17.5B surplus forecasted for next biennium
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new budget forecast for Minnesota’s legislature shows a stable balance.
The latest predictions show $17.5 billion over the next biennium.
December’s forecast was slightly higher at $17.6 billion, a historic surplus for the state.
Forecasters factored inflation into the latest report, showing its effect on state revenues, which still remain higher than spending.
The DFL-led government is working to spend the surplus through government programs while Minnesota’s GOP looks for tax relief for Minnesotans.
