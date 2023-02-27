Real Big Bands to celebrate 26 years with Peruvian Jazz saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking for some cool jazz--no pun intended!--this next weekend can attend Southern Minnesota’s Real Big Band concert.

Southern Minnesota’s Real Big Band, along with Peruvian Jazz Saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento, is presenting a Jazz concert that will be open to the public at Bethany Lutheran College, in the Ylvisaker Theater, on Sat., Mar. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Facebook or Mankato Music Mart on N. Riverfront Dr., or at the door.

The price for adults is $10 and $8 for students.

Real Big Bands will be celebrating 26 years of performing in the Mankato area.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.