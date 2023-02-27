Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Real Big Bands to celebrate 26 years with Peruvian Jazz saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento

Those looking for some cool jazz--pun intended!--this next weekend can attend Southern...
Those looking for some cool jazz--pun intended!--this next weekend can attend Southern Minnesota’s Real Big Band concert.(Bethany Lutheran College/Real Big Band)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking for some cool jazz--no pun intended!--this next weekend can attend Southern Minnesota’s Real Big Band concert.

Southern Minnesota’s Real Big Band, along with Peruvian Jazz Saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento, is presenting a Jazz concert that will be open to the public at Bethany Lutheran College, in the Ylvisaker Theater, on Sat., Mar. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Facebook or Mankato Music Mart on N. Riverfront Dr., or at the door.

The price for adults is $10 and $8 for students.

Real Big Bands will be celebrating 26 years of performing in the Mankato area.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

SCC will welcome mechatronics students and educators who have traveled all the way from Spain...
Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC
Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC
Windom man convicted of murder while on the run found dead in Minneapolis
Windom man convicted of murder while on the run found dead in Minneapolis
4 years later: remembering Evelyn Adams, searching for answers