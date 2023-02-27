Rain chances diminish today, snow chances increase tomorrow

Rain will wrap up through the late morning hours today leaving behind gradual clearing by tonight, but light snow returns Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Rain moved in late Sunday night with a freezing rain/rain mix before temperatures warmed up into the mid-30s by Monday afternoon. As temperatures warmed up, the rain/freezing rain mix became just rain. Though, due to the temperatures in the mid-30s, rain coming down, and snow on the ground, this has led to widespread fog across southern Minnesota and portions of northern Iowa. Some areas are dealing with fog leading to visibility under a mile. Remember to drive with your headlights on but not your brights/high beams as those will make the fog appear thicker and further reduce your visibility. Temperatures will steadily hover in the mid-30s through the majority of the day before dipping into the low-30s through the evening hours. Rain will gradually clear up between 11 am and 12 pm today leaving behind cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. We will see gradual clearing tonight with mostly clear skies overnight and chilly temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning. With temperatures dipping into the mid-teens overnight, it is likely we will be dealing with today’s rain freezing around the area. This will likely lead to slick spots on roadways and walkways overnight and throughout Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off chilly with clouds moving in as skies become mostly cloudy by the mid-morning hours. Skies will then remain mostly cloudy as temperatures rise from the teens into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy ranging up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. We are looking at light snow moving into the area between 7 pm and 8 pm Tuesday evening and continuing through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning. Snow totals will remain light between a dusting and 2 inches possible by 7 am Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with lingering snow through the morning hours before wrapping up through the late morning hours. Snow totals may increase up to a half an inch or so from 7 am to when the snow wraps up. As snow wraps up, cloudy skies will stick around along with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy and chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the quieter side despite cloudy skies sticking around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph across the area. Thursday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly cloudy through the late afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Friday night will be on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend will have a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a breeze mixed in. Temperatures on Saturday will hover in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Saturday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a breeze sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

We are watching another potential storm system to move through portions of the Midwest next week. This will move in as a low pressure system off the Gulf of Alaska through the weekend, making its way into the Midwest by the middle of next week. This means through the start of next week we will be on the cloudy side with increasing winds and rising temperatures before the cold front moves through with the pressure system dropping temperatures by the middle of next week.

Starting with Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours as winds range between 10 and 20 mph, gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Skies will remain cloudy heading into Tuesday as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Tuesday is looking to be the start of the next system with temperatures topping out in the low-30s with winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Snow will move in through the late morning and early afternoon hours and continue throughout the remainder of the day and overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-teens.

As of right now, it is looking like snow may continue into Wednesday morning before slowly clearing out of the area by Wednesday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours as snow slowly wraps up. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

