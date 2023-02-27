Your Photos
State Patrol: 115 crashes; 18 with injuries; 81 vehicles spun out/off road

(7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)
FILE - Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes statewide between 7:30-11:30 a.m., this...
FILE - Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes statewide between 7:30-11:30 a.m., this morning.(KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week’s storm kept a lot of people off the roads but as people head back to work today, there are more than 100 crashes on these icy roads.

Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes statewide between 7:30-11:30 a.m., this morning.

18 of those involve injury, none being serious or fatal.

On top of that, 81 vehicles were reported as spun out or off the road.

