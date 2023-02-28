Your Photos
Cold, quiet start to today, light snow returns tonight

Chilly temperatures and quiet conditions welcome Tuesday before light snow returns late this evening.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Quiet conditions and chilly temperatures will welcome the day before light snow moves in later this evening.

Today will start off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens to the upper-20s across the area. Wind will be light which means we are not dealing with a drastic wind chill across the area. Only a handful of towns will have a minor wind chill but nothing more than a 5 degree difference. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by this afternoon with increasing clouds and winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. As temperatures start to slowly drop through the late afternoon and early evening hours, we could see an hour or two of a very light rain/snow mix between 4 pm and 5 pm before that wintery mix transitions into snow between 6 and 7 pm this evening. Snow will be very light with most of the area only looking at a dusting; however, central into northern Minnesota will likely see more than 2 inches of snow. Light snow will continue on and off overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with some lingering morning snow around the area. Snow will wrap up through the late morning hours and early afternoon hours. Again, only a dusting to about 2 inches of snow is expected across southern Minnesota with little to no accumulation expected throughout northern Iowa. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low to mid-30s with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. Once the snow clears out, a few pop up flurries are possible through the afternoon hours before quieter conditions move in as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy but quiet side. Temperatures will rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Despite the cloudy skies we could still see some pockets of sunshine mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens by Friday morning as skies remain mostly cloudy.

Friday will continue with quiet conditions despite a light breeze moving into the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend will start off mostly cloudy on Saturday morning before becoming partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid-teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph as temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

We could see another round of wintery weather moving in throughout Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix moving through the area as temperatures hover in the mid-30s. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain/snow mix will eventually transition into light snow overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the cloudy side with light to moderate snow continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow will continue throughout the day before slowly wrapping up late at night as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries throughout the day as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will remain breezy between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for flurries. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with a breeze sticking around up to 15 mph as gusts continue to reach up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the mid-teens by Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies sticking around overnight.

