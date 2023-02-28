Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Crane gets tangled in power lines while removing tree

(Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC)
By Chris Keating
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NEWS 12) – A tree removal company’s crane nearly toppled over between two homes in New Jersey and ended up suspended in power lines.

Glen Lockhart owns the home from where the tree was being removed.

He said the crane operator seemed to underestimate what the machine could handle.

“I kind of feel bad for them, but nobody got hurt,” Lockhart said.

The crane operator was trying to carry the tree trunk over the homes to the street when the boom tipped over, sending the truck into utility wires.

There was a concern the truck would catapult forward or backward and crash into nearby homes.

Emergency crews with the fire department evacuated residents on both sides of the crane and three houses directly behind it.

“The crane was in the crutch of the tree, so we had to lift that and control the descent of the truck so everything could work in unison,” said Nick Muzzy with Tuminos Towing company.

If the crane hadn’t lodged itself in the tree it might have toppled all the way over.

Muzzy said that after the truck was leveled, the engine was turned on so the boom could operate and then be pulled in.

After three hours of work, the truck and crane were back on the ground.

A new crane was later brought in and the tree was finally removed.

Copyright 2023 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

The project’s goal was to improve pedestrian access to local businesses and create safe roadway...
10 months later, City of Mankato, local businesses offer feedback on Riverfront Dr. redesign
SCC welcomed students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.
Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
Firefighters inside a New Jersey home when it exploded walk away with minor injuries.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: House explodes in N.J. with volunteer firefighters inside
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges