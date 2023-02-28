Your Photos
DeShaun Hill killer receives maximum sentence

FILE -- Cody Fohren-Kam, The man who killed 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. of Minneapolis, received a maximum sentence today of 38-and-a-half years.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The man who killed 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. of Minneapolis received a maximum sentence today.

Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty of two Felony counts related to the shooting death of the Minneapolis student, last month.

Today, he was sentenced to 38-and-a-half years in prison following impact statements from Hill’s family.

Hill was shot and killed Feb. 9, last year, on a day where he left school early to attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke.

