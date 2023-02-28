DeShaun Hill killer receives maximum sentence
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The man who killed 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. of Minneapolis received a maximum sentence today.
Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty of two Felony counts related to the shooting death of the Minneapolis student, last month.
Today, he was sentenced to 38-and-a-half years in prison following impact statements from Hill’s family.
Hill was shot and killed Feb. 9, last year, on a day where he left school early to attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke.
