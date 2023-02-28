DNR holds inaugural FISHn meeting for area anglers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) looks to hear more from Southern Minnesota anglers.

The DNR’s Fish & Wildlife Division will hold an inaugural meeting today for area fishermen and women!

The Fisheries Information Sharing network (FISHn) hopes to gather information, including input from local anglers.

Those speaking at the event include the Waterville Area Fisheries Office and Walleye Management, who make fishing management decisions in the region.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. at the WOW! Zone in Mankato.

