Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency food benefits for qualifying Minnesotans will end next month.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that final Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments will go out in March.

An additional $95 in monthly SNAP benefits was provided from the emergency program, with more than $1.3 billion given to 350,000-plus households in Minnesota.

Payments were funded through the federal Family First Coronavirus Act program approved at the beginning of the pandemic.

DHS says SNAP benefits will return to regular, pre-pandemic amounts beginning in April.

