Fatal crash in Sibley County under investigation

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A fatal crash is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and an SVU at a Sibley County intersection.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 12 p.m. Monday in Dryden Township east of Gaylord. A semi was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on Sibley Co Rd 13 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The State Patrol crash reports says a 47-year-old Litchfield man was driving the semi. The Suburban was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Seatac, Washington. A 31-year-old North Mankato woman was a passenger in the Suburban.

The state patrol has not said who died as a result of the crash and the names of those involved have not yet been released.

The report says roads were icy at the time of the crash.

