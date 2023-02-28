Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage

If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in the next general assembly in 2025 or 2026, before then being sent to the electorate for ratification.(Bohao Zhao)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, a resolution was introduced in the House Judiciary Committee that would alter the definition of marriage in Iowa’s constitution.

Eight Republican lawmakers introduced House Joint Resolution 8, which would amend Iowa’s constitution to acknowledge marriage as “the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female.”

The bill would effectively undo the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that made Iowa the 3rd state in the country to legalize gay marriage.

If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in the next general assembly in 2025 or 2026, before then being sent to the electorate for ratification.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

The state patrol has not said who died as a result of the crash and the names of those involved...
Fatal crash in Sibley County under investigation
A rollover crash this morning disrupted some traffic in Mankato.
Rollover on Lookout Dr. slows Tuesday morning traffic
FILE -- The Minnesota DHS says SNAP benefits will return to regular, pre-pandemic amounts...
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March
Pictured here is Deshaun Hill Jr., of Minneapolis,, who was shot and killed Feb. 9, last year,...
Deshaun Hill killer receives maximum sentence