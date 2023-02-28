Light snow around tonight through noon Wednesday, drier to close out the week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow showers will be around tonight into early Wednesday mainly for areas along and north US 14. There is a thin layer of warmer air aloft which may cause ice crystals to melt in the early onset of precipitation this evening resulting in some sleet mixed in with the snow. At this time that is a slight chance for the mix, the main precipitation type will be snow. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s with winds out of the east-southeast 10-15 mph.

Snow continues to be around during the early morning hours Wednesday again mainly for areas along and north of US 14. The bulk of the snow showers will wrap up by noon tomorrow with a few lingering flurries remaining into the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be around a trace to 1″ for the Mankato area with higher amounts of 1-2″ for areas along and north of MN 19, and 2-4″ for areas along and north of MN 7. Higher amounts of 3-7″ are expected for west-central and central Minnesota.

Highs Wednesday will climb into the low to mid-30s with winds out of the south-southwest shifting to the north around 10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens, north-northeast wind around 5-10 mph. The remainder of the week heading into the weekend will be dry with slightly below-average temperatures. Our next chance for precipitation looks to arrive early next week.

