Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Light snow around tonight through noon Wednesday, drier to close out the week

THE HEAVIEST OF SNOW TRACKS THROUGH THE DAKOTAS AND WEST-CENTRAL MN
Bands of light snow will be around tonight through Wednesday morning resulting in light...
Bands of light snow will be around tonight through Wednesday morning resulting in light accumulation across the area.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow showers will be around tonight into early Wednesday mainly for areas along and north US 14. There is a thin layer of warmer air aloft which may cause ice crystals to melt in the early onset of precipitation this evening resulting in some sleet mixed in with the snow. At this time that is a slight chance for the mix, the main precipitation type will be snow. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s with winds out of the east-southeast 10-15 mph.

Snow continues to be around during the early morning hours Wednesday again mainly for areas along and north of US 14. The bulk of the snow showers will wrap up by noon tomorrow with a few lingering flurries remaining into the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be around a trace to 1″ for the Mankato area with higher amounts of 1-2″ for areas along and north of MN 19, and 2-4″ for areas along and north of MN 7. Higher amounts of 3-7″ are expected for west-central and central Minnesota.

Highs Wednesday will climb into the low to mid-30s with winds out of the south-southwest shifting to the north around 10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens, north-northeast wind around 5-10 mph. The remainder of the week heading into the weekend will be dry with slightly below-average temperatures. Our next chance for precipitation looks to arrive early next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Chilly temperatures and quiet conditions welcome Tuesday before light snow returns late this...
Cold, quiet start to today, light snow returns tonight
Chilly temperatures and quiet conditions welcome Tuesday before light snow returns late this...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-28-2023 - clipped version
Another system moves in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday producing some light...
Light snow returns to the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
FILE - Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes statewide between 7:30-11:30 a.m., this...
State Patrol: 115 crashes; 18 with injuries; 81 vehicles spun out/off road