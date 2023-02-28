Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) welcomed students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.

“We are learning about other cultures and other ways to work and study. We are so thankful for this opportunity,” said Oier Osollo, a student from Basque, speaking in Spanish.

They will be in Minnesota for eight days; not only studying but visiting tours at local businesses like Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm, as well as taking part in Minnesota activities, such as ice fishing, snow tubing and, of course, a trip to the Mall of America.

“Its different because it’s such an enrichment,” said Javier Salvador, an instructor from Basque. “I mean, if you spend some time abroad, you meet other people from other cultures with a different way of thinking. People are completely different from the ones you know. So, I mean, you get such an experience that your life changes completely.”

This is all part of a partnership between the Basque government and SCC, which started in 2014, so culinary and advanced manufacturing instructors could visit.

The students’ trips started back in 2019, which gave SCC’s students the opportunity to travel to Europe.

“Understanding different cultures and different countries has just been a life-changing experience for our students,” said Dr. Annette Parker, President of SCC in North Mankato. “So, to be able to expand, you know -- spend time with the students from the Basque. They’re gonna learn from them and more about their countries, then be able to go over there.”

