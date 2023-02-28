Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC

SCC welcomed students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) welcomed students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.

“We are learning about other cultures and other ways to work and study. We are so thankful for this opportunity,” said Oier Osollo, a student from Basque, speaking in Spanish.

They will be in Minnesota for eight days; not only studying but visiting tours at local businesses like Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm, as well as taking part in Minnesota activities, such as ice fishing, snow tubing and, of course, a trip to the Mall of America.

“Its different because it’s such an enrichment,” said Javier Salvador, an instructor from Basque. “I mean, if you spend some time abroad, you meet other people from other cultures with a different way of thinking. People are completely different from the ones you know. So, I mean, you get such an experience that your life changes completely.”

This is all part of a partnership between the Basque government and SCC, which started in 2014, so culinary and advanced manufacturing instructors could visit.

The students’ trips started back in 2019, which gave SCC’s students the opportunity to travel to Europe.

“Understanding different cultures and different countries has just been a life-changing experience for our students,” said Dr. Annette Parker, President of SCC in North Mankato. “So, to be able to expand, you know -- spend time with the students from the Basque. They’re gonna learn from them and more about their countries, then be able to go over there.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

The project’s goal was to improve pedestrian access to local businesses and create safe roadway...
10 months later, City of Mankato, local businesses offer feedback on Riverfront Dr. redesign
SCC welcomed students and educators who traveled all the way from Spain to visit Minnesota.
Mechatronics students from Spain visit SCC
Polzin has more than 30 years of experience in the greater Mankato area with leadership roles...
Ceceli Polzin named as YWCA Mankato Executive Director
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Senators Smith, Grassley introduce to bills to help college students