MSU Mankato holds Criminal Justice career, intern fair

Minnesota State University Mankato is preparing for a career fair that may help local communities deal with a national shortage.

The Criminal Justice Career Fair gives students the opportunity to talk to professionals about full and part-time positions as well as available internships in Minnesota.

“We get so many requests from agencies to come in and talk to our students that this is just a good way to bring them all in get the students exposed to a wide variety of them,” explained Dr. Pat Nelson, Law Enforcement Dept. Chair at MSU Mankato. “Because if we only bring them into a class, if that student is not in the class, they don’t get to hear about the agency where this way they get exposure to everybody.”

Over 55 different agencies will be attending the event.

The university plans to have breakout sessions with select groups of professionals from different areas.

“[We’ll have] everything from the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and US Marshals to our smaller agencies like Eagle Lake and Madelia,” said Dr. Nelson.

These sessions will have a panel where there will be interactions between the professionals and attendees.

“There’s not always a good way for the agency to say, ‘why would you work with us; or why not?’ and to kind of pitch themselves a ‘look at what we can do for you!’” said Dr. Nelson.

This event comes during a time of national police shortages.

According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, 78% of agencies in the nation have reported having difficulties in recruiting qualified candidates.

“We have so many agencies in Minnesota and across the United States that are looking to hire that we have more open positions than we have students right now,” said Dr. Nelson.

According to data collected by the FBI on police staffing, a significant amount of police departments in Minnesota had less than two or more officers per 1000 people. The Minneapolis police department has seen staffing shortages.

Sworn officers are down, roughly, by a third from May of 2020.

“So, when you have a lower number of students and a higher number of retirees, you’re going to have more of that capacity, but then we also have to really be cognizant of the social and cultural environment,” said Dr. Nelson. “We cannot change the culture of law enforcement or criminal justice unless we get to those students so that they can help change it and have the tools to do that.”

The Criminal Justice Career Fair will begin at 10:30 a.m.-1:30 pm at the CSU Ballroom on MSU’s campus.

The fair is open to the public and the Rochester Police Agency will be bringing a training simulator for people to test.

