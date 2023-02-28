Your Photos
Rollover on Lookout Dr. slows Tuesday morning traffic

A rollover crash this morning disrupted some traffic in Mankato.
By Nick Beck
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rollover crash this morning disrupted some traffic in Mankato.

Around 8:20 a.m., a red Ford F-150 rolled off the 169-north exit to Lookout Drive and into the ditch.

State Patrol and local agencies responded to the scene alongside shortly after the rollover.

Traffic through the corridor remained steady, but at a slower rate.

There’s no information on possible injuries at this time.

