Rollover on Lookout Dr. slows Tuesday morning traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rollover crash this morning disrupted some traffic in Mankato.

Around 8:20 a.m., a red Ford F-150 rolled off the 169-north exit to Lookout Drive and into the ditch.

State Patrol and local agencies responded to the scene alongside shortly after the rollover.

Traffic through the corridor remained steady, but at a slower rate.

There’s no information on possible injuries at this time.

