Black History Month: Sebera continuing to make huge impact for MSU track and field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State track and field team, who is also the defending national champions, happens to be one of the most diverse teams at MSU. One of the reasons for this is through recruiting, something jumps coach Brian Sebera plays a big role in.

“I take it as a big responsibility because whether it was apart of a program or a job I had, there was always a group of individuals of color where they took me on their shoulders, showed me the way and had discussions with me that allowed me to grow and do things in that manner,” Sebera said. “I think for me, I take it upon myself as a leader to say, ‘Okay, you know what? What can I do to provide the students that are currently here, students of color with the support that they need? What direction that they need?’ If it’s pushing them in the right direction, essentially teaching them whether its going on for that big job, going on to graduate school, what are the things you need to do to put yourself to be in that position? I take that as a great big responsibility.”

One of the athletes who benefits from Sebera’s coaching, is junior sprints and jumps national champion Makayla Jackson.

“Him being here, is a plus,” says Jackson. “I would say because Coach Sebera is one of the only African-American coaches that we have. So we’re bringing some culture around, like okay, this is actually good. I enjoy that he’s here because I can connect with him more on a lot of different topics than I can with other coaches. Which that is okay, that I can do that, that is no problem at all. But being able to chat about a lot of open topics without neither one of us shooting down each other opinions or picking one side than the other, or whatever the case may be, it’s so open with him. I really respect that and I like that a lot.”

Sebera is one of the few black coaches at Minnesota State and MSU does not have any black head coaches, a role that can be hard for people of color to break into around the country. While Sebera doesn’t want to be head coach himself, there are avenues for minorities to take the right step toward filling one of those spots.

“One thing that I do suggest to my students of color or any person of color that wants to keep themselves growing in a position like this, I always speak to the fact of, ‘Strive for something.’ Work towards something. Work hard and diligently at it. People will notice. I think that ‘s one of the biggest things. The other half of it is how you treat people is important. We’re still going to have roadblocks, we’re still going to have things there but you still have to strive and work towards your goals. Work towards the things you want to accomplish. I believe that has to be a mainstay.”

