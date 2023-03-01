Your Photos
Deadline for ice house removal approaches

FILE -- For the lower two-thirds of the state, The MN DNR has set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Mar. 6, to remove shelters.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the ice fishing season winds down, anglers have been reminded to get their ice houses off the lake.

For the lower two-thirds of the state, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Monday Mar. 6, to remove shelters.

Anglers in the northern third of Minnesota have until 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 20.

Anglers can still have houses on the lake overnight but only if they are occupied between midnight and one hour before sunrise.

If an ice house is found unattended during those hours, they may be confiscated, removed or destroyed by conservation officers and the owner could face a fine.

