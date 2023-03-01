Your Photos
EPA proposes higher blends of ethanol year round

Under the proposal, the higher blends could be sold during the summer in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.(KCRG)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KEYC) - Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states beginning in 2024 under a rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposed rule released Wednesday is a victory for the biofuels industry, which has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer.

That move hasn’t been allowed because of concerns that it would worsen smog during hot weather.

Under the proposal, the higher blends could be sold during the summer in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

