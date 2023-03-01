Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.(USDC for Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert during security screening, the bag was examined and found hidden in the lining was a “circular compound” about three inches in diameter encased in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap.

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and concluded that it contained a granular powder consistent with a “commercial grade firework” and “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks.”

Attached to it was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a “hobby fuse” that burns more slowly and appeared to have been added after the manufacture, authorities said.

Authorities said they concluded that both the black powder and flash powder “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” according to the criminal complaint.

The baggage also contained “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” authorities said.

GFCI outlets are a type of circuit breaker.

Authorities said Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system and shortly thereafter he was seen leaving the airport. He was traced to a Lansford address where he was arrested by the FBI late Monday night.

Officials said he remains in custody pending a probable cause hearing and detention hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending via videoconference. A message was left Wednesday for Muffley’s federal public defender, Timothy Wright.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Railroad CEO to testify in Congress about Ohio derailment
Under the proposal, the higher blends could be sold during the summer in Iowa, Illinois,...
EPA proposes higher blends of ethanol year round