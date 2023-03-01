Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2017. U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world. The findings released Wednesday by American intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.

The findings released Wednesday by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.

Instead, officials say, there is more evidence that foreign countries were not involved. In some cases, the U.S. detected among adversarial governments confusion about the allegations and suspicions that “Havana syndrome” was an American plot. Two officials familiar with the assessment briefed reporters Wednesday on condition of anonymity, under ground rules set by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence.

Investigators reviewed roughly 1,500 cases in 96 countries. In some instances, personnel who were part of the investigation were on the ground in places while new reports of possible Havana syndrome cases came in.

Seven U.S. agencies participated in a multi-year investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
Biden helps mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights