Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

March marks 80th annual American Red Cross Month

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card via email and automatically enter a drawing for a chance to win $3,000
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This March marks the 80th annual American Red Cross Month.

To avoid a blood shortage and celebrate this month, local blood drives in the Minnesota and Dakotas region will reward all donors:

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card through email and automatically enter a drawing for a chance to win $3,000.

In the Southwest Minnesota region, blood drives collect more than 33,000 units of much-needed blood each year.

”Every two seconds someone in the country needs blood that’s why it is so important that we continue to have regular blood drives,” said Leah Pockrandt, the local Red Cross Executive Director. “We’d like to take the opportunity during March Red Cross month to think about the training that’s needed for individuals to help make our communities safer.”

To volunteer, donate, or take a lifesaving skills class, like CPR or AED, visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
As court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
The recent round of Northern California storms has now turned deadly.
80-year-old woman dies after porch roof collapses under heavy snow
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead