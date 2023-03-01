March marks 80th annual American Red Cross Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This March marks the 80th annual American Red Cross Month.

To avoid a blood shortage and celebrate this month, local blood drives in the Minnesota and Dakotas region will reward all donors:

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card through email and automatically enter a drawing for a chance to win $3,000.

In the Southwest Minnesota region, blood drives collect more than 33,000 units of much-needed blood each year.

”Every two seconds someone in the country needs blood that’s why it is so important that we continue to have regular blood drives,” said Leah Pockrandt, the local Red Cross Executive Director. “We’d like to take the opportunity during March Red Cross month to think about the training that’s needed for individuals to help make our communities safer.”

To volunteer, donate, or take a lifesaving skills class, like CPR or AED, visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.