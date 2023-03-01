Meteorological Spring welcomed with quieter weather, mild temps

March first is the first day of Meteorological Spring and the weather will reflect it with quieter conditions and mild temperatures.

Meteorological seasons are based off the annual (average) temperature cycle over 3 months. This means we will be in Meteorological Spring from now until May 31. Despite today being the first day of Meteorological Spring, the first official day of spring won’t arrive until March 20 with Astronomical Spring. Astronomical seasons are based off the Earth’s position as it rotates around the sun. The calendar year typically goes by the Astronomical Seasons vs. the Meteorological Seasons.

Today will start off very wet with a light flurry/sprinkle mix possible throughout the morning hours following a dusting of snow late Tuesday night. Temperatures will be mild for the first half of the day ranging from the low to mid-30s across the area with mostly cloudy skies. This will help with any snow on the ground, new or from previous snow events to melt. As the snow melts, it will make way for a very wet and soggy day. Winds will be breezy anywhere between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will get rather chilly as temperatures gradually drop into the mid-teens by Thursday morning. This means we could see some freezing occur through the late night and overnight hours making way for some icy spots around the area Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the rest of this week with just some pockets of sunshine mixed in from time to time. Thursday will continue with rather mild temperatures as they rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will be on the chilly side as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and pockets of sunshine possible. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours and light winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy and chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday we may see a little more sunshine in the area as skies teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours, but a light breeze will move into the area. Winds will increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Winds will remain breezy through the rest of the weekend and next week. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into mid-teens by Sunday morning.

Sunday we will have a slight change in weather with a wintery mix moving into the area. Starting with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. Sunday evening we will have a light rain/snow mix move into the area as temperatures slowly start to drop below freezing. The rain/snow mix will continue overnight, eventually transitioning into light snow as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with wintery weather in the area. Starting with light snow continuing through the morning before transitioning back into a rain/snow mix as temperatures rise back into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. The rain/snow mix will continue through most of the day before wrapping up late Monday evening. Though, flurries will be possible Monday night and throughout the remainder of next week. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will remain mostly cloudy with flurry chances possible. Temperatures will slowly drop from the mid-30s on Tuesday afternoon into the mid-20s by Friday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph at times. Temperatures overnight will hover anywhere from the mid-teens to the mid-20s.

