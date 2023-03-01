Minnesota BCA releases 2022 Permit to Carry annual report

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Wednesday released the state’s 2022 Permit to Carry report.

The annual Permit to Carry report contains data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders.

This report is required by Minnesota law.

According to the report, the state saw a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances after historic highs over the past two years.

In 2022, Minnesota sheriffs reported 70,443 permits were applied for and 65,257 were issued.

Permits issued in previous years:

2022 - 65,257

2021 - 106,488

2020 - 96,554

2019 - 51,404

2018 - 66,053

2017 - 55,069

Top five counties for five-year permits issued by sheriffs in 2022:

Hennepin - 8,637 Anoka - 4,696 Dakota - 4,532 Ramsey - 3,950 Washington - 3,865

Sheriffs reported there were 177 permits suspended, 27 revoked, 1,414 voided, and 866 denied last year.

In addition, they reported that individuals with permits committed 4,199 crimes.

The BCA states this is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted.

However, the percentage of permit holders who committed a crime, which is 1%, was consistent with recent years.

Just over 3 percent were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime.

More than 60 percent were DWIs or other traffic offenses.

15 percent were from the “Other” category which includes both less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing, and recreational vehicle violations and less common but more serious offenses such as stalking and riot.

As of Wednesday, March 1, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 395,626.

The Permit to Carry Report contains data on permits to carry a firearm. Minnesota does not track permits to purchase firearms.

