Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MNDot releases new trip planning app

Residents and visitors in southern and western Minnesota now have the ability to plan for and,...
Residents and visitors in southern and western Minnesota now have the ability to plan for and, in some cases, pay for public transit and intercity bus trips by using the Transit app.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDoT announced the release of a new trip planning app that launched today.

The Transit app is meant to mimic the utility of of other trip planning apps, but has a focus on local options for public transportation and other resources for those without personal transportation.

The app gives the option to view and pay for transportation within a given city. MNDoT says that the goal of the app is to make public transportation more accessible outside of major cities. Mankato is one of over 300 cities worldwide to adopt the inititiative.

The app is currently in a pilot period that is scheduled to last until April of next year.

Participating transportation providers include (* indicates in-app ticketing will be available):

  • Brown County Heartland Express
  • Central Community Transit
  • Jefferson Lines (by mid-March)
  • Land to Air
  • Morris Transit*
  • Mankato Transit System*
  • Minnesota River Valley Transit
  • Prairie Five RIDES
  • Rochester Public Transit (by the end of March)
  • Rolling Hills Transit*
  • SMART*
  • The Otter Express*
  • Tri-CAP*
  • TRUE Transit
  • UCAP Community Transit

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

Under the proposal, the higher blends could be sold during the summer in Iowa, Illinois,...
EPA proposes higher blends of ethanol year round
As most viewers know, when it comes to finding the right pet, for many, the smaller it is. the...
Creature Feature: finding that unique pet for your home
Permit to carry
Minnesota BCA releases 2022 Permit to Carry annual report
Deadline for ice house removal approaches