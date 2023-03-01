Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU-Mankato students navigating student loan road

Minnesota State University, Mankato students and faculty are closely watching what comes out of the Court while also finding a way to live with the debt.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato students and faculty are closely watching what comes out of the Court while also finding a way to live with the debt. Under President Biden’s plan, as many as 43 million Americans could see up to $20,000 of their student loans forgiven.

While this is working its way through the Supreme Court, MSU students voice their concerns when it comes to their own debt.

“It’s hard to also like to make a living while paying your loans and groceries and bills and everything. It’s just kind of piled up and it can get really overwhelming.”

The issue hits graduating students since they will need to think of ways to pay it soon.

“They’re just always going to be hanging over my head because it’s going to take me like almost my whole life to pay them off if I ever do pay them off because the interest is going to be more than I can afford to pay every month. So definitely gonna have a huge impact on me.”

“I think you’ll have a devastating effect when it comes to maybe trying to get a house down the road as these little things and the debts that we have make it really impossible down the road.”

Rachel Sherlock with Financial Aid at Minnesota State says they have seen the students become more aware of what it means to take loans out.

“I think students are really wise borrowers. They’re looking at the money that they’re borrowing and they’re making sure that it’s going towards necessary educational expenses because we all know that if you just borrow to the max if you’re using that money on unnecessary things then your pain interest on any dollar that you spend,” said Sherlock.

And for the ones who already graduated, they say there are still options.

“Making sure to connect with their student loan servicer to discuss payment plan options as well, especially depending on what kind of industry students are going into, might be worth looking at Public service loan forgiveness teacher loan forgiveness programs. So there are potential Assistance programs out there through federal repayment plans on their federal student loans,” said Sherlock.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

The state patrol has not said who died as a result of the crash and the names of those involved...
UPDATE: Washington state woman killed in Sibley Co. crash
The company would convert the property into a mixed-use commercial and residential property
North Mankato Port Authority lines up buyer for former Norwood Inn
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca