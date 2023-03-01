Your Photos
North Mankato Port Authority lines up buyer for former Norwood Inn

The company would convert the property into a mixed-use commercial and residential property
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato has a buyer lined up for the former Norwood Inn along Highway 169.

For the past two years, the building served as temporary worker housing for HyLife Pork Authority.

Now that lease has expired and the city is working with the property’s owner, the North Mankato Port Authority to facilitate a sale with 1111 Holdings of Mankato.

The company would convert the property into a mixed-use commercial and residential property, which would be a process through the city’s planning commission and city council.

The reported sale would be for $3.25 million.

